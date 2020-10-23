Pa. prosecutors release guidance outlining polling place rules, warn against intimidation schemes

Prosecutors across the state are collaborating with election workers to ensure in-person voting on Nov. 3 goes smoothly.

President Donald Trump has routinely been sowing doubt about election safety on the campaign trail, specifically false narratives about Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

But Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Attorney General Josh Shapiro have repeatedly said there are multiple layers of security to ensure voter safety as well as a fair and free election.

The state’s election website outlines the protections. Among them are new voting machines that have a verifiable paper record and are now standard across Pennsylvania. County election offices also conduct post-election audits and the state encrypts its voter data.

Voters can also now access a legal guidance sheet that details state election rules and what behavior voters should keep an eye out for

County district attorneys like Stefanie Salavantis of Luzerne County helped put it together.

“This is more of a precautionary measure to make sure that there are no issues. I know that this has been a focal point for this election,” Salavantis said.

The legal guidance sheet clarifies the roles of poll workers, watchers and even police, reminding them what they can and cannot do on November 3rd.