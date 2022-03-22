A process designed to guard taxpayers’ money

After a water main break floods homes or businesses, the city funds some cleanup without requiring property owners to go through a claims process. The Water Department’s contractors clean out basements and replace damaged furnaces and hot water heaters free-of-charge.

Property owners are required to go through their insurance first, before making a claim with the city. But most homeowners’ insurance policies don’t cover this type of damage, said Barry Scott, the city’s risk manager in the office of the Director of Finance.

Within six months of a destructive water main break, property owners must let the city know they plan to make a claim. Then they have up to two years from the date of the break to gather photos or other documentation of the damage, and submit a claim for any losses not covered by insurance, including loss of business.

A city adjuster evaluates the claim. The city only pays for the actual cash value of an item — calculated with a depreciation formula that takes into account the age of the item — rather than the replacement cost.

“The goal here is to make the claimant whole,” said Chief Deputy City Solicitor Ken Butensky. “A claimant is not entitled to a windfall.”

Here’s where the per-incident liability cap for PA’s local governments comes into play. When claims from all property owners hit by a single water main break total above the $500,000 cap, the city can hand the money over to a court to split up, like it did in the 2012 case. Total claims from a water main break have only exceeded the cap a handful of times in the last two decades, city officials said.

Scott said the cap is about protecting taxpayers.

“Unlike a corporation, all of our revenue comes from taxpayers and ratepayers. And so ultimately, if we have to pay out more, the only place that we can get money is from our citizens, by raising the costs associated with services that we provide or raising taxes,” he said. “What the cap does is it sort of limits the extent to which, you know, we could transfer that cost [to residents].”

After decades, bringing the cap up to date

A report from a state legislative committee that could reshape the damages cap is expected out in May.

Claimants have tried before to fight the liability cap for local governments in the Tort Claims Act and another for state agencies — but the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has declined to hear several challenges to their constitutionality.

“The number was set for these caps years ago,” said Lindsay Miller, a lawyer with the law firm White and Williams, which has tracked challenges to the statutes. “Over 40 years… that number has not changed since then. And I think when people bring catastrophic cases against a municipality, they expect a certain dollar amount because of their injuries and such. And the court is limited because of these caps.”

Miller sees the caps serving a purpose — to keep government agencies running, and not “bogged down in litigation.” But she thinks it’s time the legislature revisit them.

Last year, the state Senate adopted a resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the caps and deliver recommendations on changing them to the Senate.

“First, is it necessary?” said Patricia Berger, executive director of the Committee. “Second, what would happen if this is changed? Then, what should they consider if they’re changing it?”

The Committee is studying inflation, as well as the impact that changing the caps would have on litigants and government agencies. Berger declined to comment further on the content of the report, which she expects to release in May.

A change to the cap would be welcome news to McLaughlin, the victim of the 2012 main break, even though his case is long over.

“It’s unfair to anyone,” he said.