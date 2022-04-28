Pa. lawmakers urge approval of rape kit tracking system legislation

A year and a half after her sexual assault, Sarah still doesn’t know what happened to her rape kit, which is used by medical personnel to gather physical evidence of sexual violence.

In 2015, more than 1,800 rape kits collected in Pennsylvania had been sitting untested for at least a year.

Pennsylvania is not alone — backlogs have been reported across the country. Sometimes, police have destroyed kits after deeming allegations unfounded, or after accusing victims of not being cooperative.

Though progress has been made to address backlogs, many survivors are still waiting for answers months or years after they were assaulted.

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton and state Sen. Katie Muth say they hope to address the issue with legislation that would create a statewide rape kit tracking system.

Thirty states and Washington, D.C. have either implemented or are in the process of implementing sexual assault kit tracking systems. After introducing the legislation for the second term in a row, McClinton’s and Muth’s bills still sit in committee.

During a Wednesday morning press conference aimed at urging lawmakers to release the bill, Sarah spoke of the invasive and traumatizing experience she faced during her medical exam only to never know what happened to her rape kit.

“In the end, the horrors, the humiliation, the prodding, the exhaustion — none of that ended up mattering,” she said.

“My rape kit could have confirmed my account of the rape. My rape kit could have connected my perpetrator to accounts in other jurisdictions. My rape kit could have connected my perpetrator to other accounts in my own jurisdiction,” Sarah said. “It breaks my heart to know that there may be victims of this man after me because my rape kit was likely never tested.”

Only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists end up in prison, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

“Every sexual assault is more than a number. It’s a person, it’s a human, it’s a story, it’s a horrific experience, and it took me eight years to ever talk about my own,” said Muth, a survivor herself.

“Senate Bill 860 and House Bill 1848 would allow victims to be more empowered, and give them access to their evidence and updates on their case.”