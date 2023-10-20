This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The federal government has announced billions of dollars to prepare the country’s electric grid for the impacts of climate change and the clean energy transition.

Three of the 58 projects that could receive grants are in Pennsylvania.

“The grid, as it currently sits, is not equipped to handle all the new demand,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told reporters on a press call this week. “We are on a mission to transform this grid.”

The country’s fragmented, largely outdated electric grid is considered a major obstacle to fighting human-caused climate change. Grid infrastructure faces increasing challenges as climate change drives more extreme weather. Transmission capacity will also need to grow significantly to accommodate new renewable energy projects.