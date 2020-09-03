Pa. coronavirus recovery: State issues new testing guidelines for nursing homes

Indoor dining to resume despite uptick in case counts

The COVID-19 outbreak at Temple University likely drove an uptick in the city’s average daily case count over the last week, officials said Thursday.

The city averaged 108 new positive cases per day last week. That figure was below 100 the week before.

“We don’t have a complete accounting of the cases associated with the outbreak at Temple University because students may not report their Philadelphia addresses. They report the address where their parents live,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley during a virtual news conference.

“If students are tested at community sites, those community sites may not know they are Temple students so that information may not go to Temple,” he added.

Temple president Richard Englert announced Thursday that the majority of in-person classes would go virtual for the rest of the fall semester as a result of the outbreak.

The university reported 212 active cases on Wednesday.

“Our contact tracing continues to show that the cases were predominantly among students who lived off-campus and that spread was occurring amongst roommates, often in crowded apartment buildings, and in social gatherings,” said Farley.

The city reported 166 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 34,310 since the start of the pandemic. One person died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,759 since the beginning of the epidemic.

Farley said Thursday that 31% of the new cases are tied to people between 20-29, and that 25% of them are tied to people 10-19.

Despite the uptick in average daily case counts, the city is still moving forward with its plan to resume indoor dining on Sept. 8.

Under the city’s plan, restaurants will only be able to serve 25% of their seating capacity.

Tables must be at least six feet apart and have four of fewer seats. Customers don’t have to wear masks while they’re dining, but must have them on when they enter and leave a restaurant.

Servers must wear masks and face shields at all times.