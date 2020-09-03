Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

With a tense labor negotiation as backdrop, local and national teachers union leaders held a press conference in Philadelphia Wednesday to press for more federal coronavirus relief.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined Jerry Jordan, head of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) and a cavalcade of local politicians outside James Lowell Elementary School in Olney.

Democrats and union leaders say the extra aid is necessary to stave off financial disaster for school districts and allow officials to purchase the items needed to reopen classrooms while reducing the risk of viral spread.

“[We’re] not just fighting for more funding for schools to fix them up. It’s bigger than that. We’re fighting to save the American dream,” said U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Philadelphia), who attended Lowell as a child and whose mother worked as a crossing guard at the school.

Speakers centered the conversation on the HEROES Act, a Democrat-backed relief bill that would funnel $58 billion toward K-12 education. That would be on top of the $13.5 billion in aid contained in the already-passed CARES Act. The HEROES Act passed the Democrat-controlled House, but has stalled so far in the Republican-controlled Senate. A Republican counterproposal, the HEALS Act, would steer more money toward K-12 education, but reserve most of it for schools that open in-person.

Weingarten called those provisions “poison pills.” She and Democratic leaders say schools need direct relief now so they can purchase personal protective equipment, improve ventilation in schools, buy cleaning supplies, and plan to safely reopen.

“We need the resources,” said Weingarten. “We cannot reopen in a way that is safe without those resources. We know what to do, but we need the resources.

School District of Philadelphia leaders also back federal aid through the HEROES Act and have urged constituents to rally for extra support. But district officials did not speak at Wednesday’s event.