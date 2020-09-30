Pa. coronavirus recovery: Health Secretary lays out plan for vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine discussed the importance of health care access during a pandemic, as well as the concerns for a spike in the fall, during a press conference Wednesday.

She said health care will be particularly important for “long haulers,” those who battle effects of COVID-19 weeks after overcoming the virus.

President Donald Trump has pursued legislation, litigation and executive actions to dismantle protections for those with preexisting conditions under the Affordable Care Act.

“Imagine not being able to get health coverage because you had COVID-19,” Levine said.

“I stand in support of Governor Wolf in all he has done to ensure health care access and its availability to all Pennsylvanians,” she said. “We cannot go backwards and we need to ensure that affordable health care access is available for everyone in Pennsylvania.”

Levine said the health department does have concerns about an increase in cases in the fall, as colder weather approaches, and people spend more time indoors. The health department also is concerned about the flu season coinciding with the pandemic.

“We’re going to have COVID-19 in our usual flu season — that’s a potentially very serious issue. No one knows what happens if you get COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, which highlights the importance of getting the flu shot this season,” Levine said.