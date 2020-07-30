Pa. coronavirus recovery: Federal eviction moratorium expires, local ones still here

Federal waffling means that right now, renters’ housing situations vary widely by state.

New Jersey lawmakers, for instance, are weighing a bill that would codify an emergency order that Gov. Phil Murphy filed in March, which banned evictions and foreclosures until 60 days after the public health emergency is declared over.

The measure would extend that period to 90 days post-emergency, plus let courts order lenders to retract negative credit reports related to nonpayment, stop courts from accepting nonpayment complaints, and bar landlords from imposing late fees.

Renters in New Jersey already have some protection thanks to Murphy’s existing emergency order, which is still in effect. Courts can still take nonpayment filings, but they’re barred from removing anyone from their home or apartment.

Evictions in Delaware are moving forward in the absence of a federal moratorium, but Gov. John Carney has ordered all of them to be stayed at least temporarily so the state can mediate where it deems necessary. Utilities and insurance companies are also ordered to offer payment plans to struggling renters and homeowners, and the state has a housing assistance pool largely funded through CARES Act dollars.

But state and city reprieves and assistance don’t entirely save renters and homeowners who are struggling due to coronavirus from their financial woes.

Back rent will still, eventually, come due, and analysts estimate that payments deferred through the CARES Act alone — not counting city and state deferments — now total an unprecedented $21.5 billion and could loom over renters for many years.

That impending debt is compounded by the fact that if Congress doesn’t extend it, the $600-per-month in extra unemployment benefits that the U.S.’s many out-of-work people have been relying on is set to expire at the end of July.

The CARES Act never covered every renter — just ones living in properties that had received federal-backed mortgage loans or other federal assistance. Of the country’s 43 million or so renters, about a third are estimated to be affected by the act.

People living in states and municipalities without their own eviction protections are now vulnerable to their landlords charging late fees and asking them to leave, though even the current CARES Act language stipulates that formal evictions can’t be filed until August 25.

It’s likely that protections will ultimately be extended anyway, even if Congress doesn’t act — as they are eventually expected to — before evictions can be filed.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have recently said they’re aiming for a short-term extension of eviction protections and federal unemployment benefits — though it’s unclear if other Republicans will get on board.