Pa. charters deny ‘cherry-picking’ students, but data show special ed disparities

Charters have long denied any improper sorting: “the schools we support do not cherry pick,” said Tribble. Likewise, PCPCS’s statement noted that so far, no one has proven that charters do anything wrong.

“At a recent House Appropriations Committee hearing, Education Secretary Pedro Rivera was asked by lawmakers if his agency has any data to substantiate anti-charter groups’ claims that charter schools are acting improperly when it comes to identifying students in need of special education. Secretary Rivera said he did not,” PCPCS wrote.

However, the new Ed Voters PA report represents an attempt to capture data that proves what the sector denies: that charters tend to drive away the expensive-to-serve kids and keep the cheaper ones.

The new study breaks down enrollment data to show that charters tend to have significantly lower percentages of high-cost special education students – known as “Tier II” and “Tier III.” Such high-cost students require expert, often individual attention for such issues as autism, Downs syndrome, and severe learning disabilities.

Serving such high-cost students can cost tens of thousands of dollars per year. By comparison, low-cost, “Tier I” students need relatively inexpensive services that can be delivered in group settings, such as speech therapy.

“This gap between charter school funding and district per student averages implies either that students in charter schools are being given potential for superior educational opportunities compared to those remaining in district schools and/or, more likely, wasted surplus spending is padding the profits of charter school management organizations and the private entities with whom they have contracts,” the report states.

The Ed Voters study found that the overall pattern in Pennsylvania is that the costliest special-ed students – the Tier II & III group – end up in district-run schools.

There are exceptions, including a number of Philadelphia charters whose special education enrollments are comparable to those of the District overall. But overall, charters have larger percentages of the low-cost Tier I students than school districts, the study found.

“Enrollment patterns in special education tiers are consistent with the likelihood that many charter schools are exploiting the funding system by cherry picking students with low-cost special education needs and discriminating against students with high-cost needs,” the Ed Voters report concluded.

Old problem, new numbers

The new Ed Voters PA analysis shows that when compared to school districts’ enrollments, charters tend to enroll greater shares of the Tier I students who are least expensive and easiest to serve. The study relies on data from school districts and the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the 2017-18 school year.

Across the state, the data shows a clear pattern: while just about every school district has a significant chunk of high-need, Tier II and Tier III students, most charters have much smaller groups of such high-need students – and many have none at all.

Charters sign up “only half as many the students with high-cost special education needs as would be expected,” the study found, while still getting a “flat per-student tuition rate regardless of disability type.”

The findings, portrayed vividly in bar graphs included in the report’s appendix, shows how different charter and district enrollments tend to be.

Among all Pennsylvania charters, the report found, 41% enroll no high-cost special ed students at all. The same was true for 24 of 83 Philadelphia charters. Charters in ten Pennsylvania counties reported no high-cost special ed students at all, including Adams, Berks, Erie, Lancaster and Luzerne counties.

Cyber charters also steer clear of high-cost special ed students; seven cybers enroll no high-cost students at all, while the others enrolled 4 percent or less.

Among Philadelphia charters, the number of high-cost special education students is generally low, but with some major exceptions. The Discovery and Russell Byers charter schools’ special ed enrollment is 100% high-cost students. Many other charters enroll significant numbers of high-need special ed students, including Imhotep, Independence, KIPP West, Philadelphia Academy and the Universal Companies.

Likewise, the Mastery network tends to enroll relatively large numbers of high-cost students. At Mastery’s Lenfest, Clymer, Gratz and Mann campuses, the percentages of special education students ranked in Tiers II and III were 20, 19, 15 and 23 percent, respectively. All but Lenfest are converted District schools with defined catchment areas.

However, many other Philadelphia charters managed to enroll no high-cost special education students at all in 2017-18.

Among the charter schools whose special ed populations were entirely from the low-cost, Tier I category: Boys’ Latin, Esperanza, Franklin Towne (for both elementary and high school), Green Woods, Harrambee, ASPIRA at Stetson, Global Leadership, and Christopher Columbus.

By comparison, virtually all school districts have significant numbers of high-cost special ed students, the Ed Voters study says. In Philadelphia, about 18% of District special education students are high-cost. For Upper Darby, the figure is about 12%; for Lancaster, 8%; Lower Merion, about 10%; for Council Rock, about 16%.

According to the report, In the Chester-Upland school district, 15% of special ed students are in Tier II and III, compared to less than 2% at Chester Community and two other charters in the district. Chester Community is by far the biggest, with more than 4,300 students, more than 20% of which are designated special education.

Parents want change, but sector digs in

So while not every charter appears to “cherry pick,” and some appear to fully embrace the mission of serving high-cost students, the overall enrollment disparities cannot be an accident, Ed Voters PA and its supporters say.

Among the participants in Tuesday’s press conference were parent advocates Paulette Foster, of Pittsburgh, and Lisa Lightner, of Chester County. Foster said that parents of needy children in her city are routinely sent away from charters. She described one parent who enrolled her special needs child at charter only to be told almost immediately to leave.

“The second day she brought him there, they said, ‘We’re not accepting your child,” Foster said. “This child is traumatized … Parents of exceptional children do not want to feel like second-class citizens.”

Lighter said that charters’ disinterest in the toughest cases is an open secret. “There’s not a charter school in the state that would accept my child. If there was a ‘Tier IV’ he’d be in it,” she said. “If I got in, on the first day I’d be bullied out.”

Solving the problem will not be easy. Ed Voters’ analysis calls for several changes to funding, including the full implementation of the multi-tiered state funding formula from which charters are currently exempt.

“Applying the tiered Special Education Funding Formula (SEFF) to charter schools … combined with a cap on basic tuition rates for cyber charter schools, could save the state over $230 million annually,” the report concludes.

The report also calls for a cap on cyber charter tuition rates, and a new, more carefully “tiered” payment structure for charters.

Lightner said she doesn’t have a lot of patience for the argument that the status quo should remain just because charters need a way to make up for funding shortfall elsewhere.

“I’m sorry that charter schools are saying they don’t have enough money. They knew the rules when they opened their doors,” she said.

But charter advocates show no sign of wanting to compromise. School districts need to get their own financial houses in order before they come after charters, said Tribble, and the charter school law should be left strictly alone.

“That is the crisis in public education: the districts cannot figure out how to manage themselves, yet they spend a disproportionate amount of their time trying to tell the charter community how they should be operating,” he said. “We are not asking for anything more than what was in the original charter school law.”