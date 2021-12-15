Pennsylvania tries again to move up 2024 presidential primary

Pennsylvania is again aiming to put its presidential primary in position to determine the winner, rather than let other states play that role.

The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s primary elections in presidential election years by five weeks to the third Tuesday in March.

That is expected to put it on the same date in 2024 as Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Critics of Pennsylvania’s current date in state law — the fourth Tuesday of April — say its presidential primary clout is often diminished or rendered irrelevant by its relatively late vote.