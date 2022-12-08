Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court

After being sworn in Wednesday, McClinton scheduled special elections for February to fill those three seats, which Democrats have easily won in the past. She cited a 2004 precedent in which a top Republican had himself sworn in early to schedule an election to fill a sudden vacancy. (In that case, Republicans had a majority before and after the November election, and retained it even with the vacancy.)

Republican leaders said Wednesday that McClinton had no right to make the move despite the party’s Nov. 8 wins.

Democrats are admitting they only have 99 members by calling special elections yet they are also “creating internal confusion by simultaneously speciously alleging they have a fake, gerrymandered majority that has the authority to conduct the business of the House,” Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) said in a statement.

Before the last two-year session ended in November, Cutler — then serving as speaker of the state House — called a special election to fill one of the vacant Democratic seats.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of State told Cutler in a letter Wednesday that he lacked the legal authority to call an election in the 32nd House District, which was last represented by state Rep. Tony DeLuca (D., Allegheny) who died in early October.

The current fight over who has the power to call these special elections is leading up to an even bigger showdown on Jan. 3, when the new legislative session begins and lawmakers are sworn in.

On that day, lawmakers usually elect a new speaker, who has the power to moderate floor debate, call up bills for votes, name powerful committee chairs, and schedule special elections.

Democrats are expected to have 99 members to Republicans’ 101 on swearing-in day.

If 200 members are present, it will take 101 votes to name a new speaker (the position is elected by a simple majority of members who are in office and able to vote on any given day).

That means Republicans have the numbers to elect their own speaker. However, it’s unclear who the party would offer as a candidate — Cutler has said it won’t be him.

Democrats have already agreed to make McClinton their speaker candidate, but in order for her to win the position, she will need to get at least two Republicans on board.

McClinton told reporters Wednesday that she was looking forward to getting support from Democrats and Republicans to officially become the next speaker to “respect the will of the voters of Pennsylvania.” She previously said she expects Republicans to cede their votes to her, as Democrats have done for GOP speaker candidates in the past when the party holds a majority.