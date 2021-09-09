While the typical glut of festivals has been changed this year by COVID-19 protocols that include masking, and in some cases, proof of vaccination, they are still going on all over the Delaware Valley. Yardley’s Shady Brook Farm and Media’s Linvilla Orchards host their annual fall festivals that include food, music, vendors and seasonal activities. In New Jersey, the Wood Street Fair and the South Jersey Apple Festival offer much of the same to attendees, though the Apple Festival adds the annual Little Miss Apple Festival pageant on Sunday.

It’s a barbeque, a car rally and show, and a benefit with a black-tie gala all wrapped into a three-day event that has become one of the area’s most coveted places to see and be seen. The Concours D’Elegance is all for a good cause, as the annual festivities benefit the Thorncroft Equestrian Center, which has provided therapeutic horsemanship to children and adults since 1969.

Singer/songwriter/pianist Nina Simone was known for her impassioned jazz stylings and unique vocals, as well as her protest song “Mississippi Goddam.” Simone will be paid musical tribute as the featured artist in the Saturday Night Jazz series at the Woodmere Art Museum. Vocalist Wendy Grantham and pianist Adam Faulk will do the honors, focusing on Simone’s interpretations of pop and rock songs.

In-person live music performance

Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

$15 – $25

