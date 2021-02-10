‘Not asking for a dime’: Incarcerated people sue Cumberland County over jail conditions

In December, Cumberland guards shut down a tunnel some prisoners had created to smuggle contraband in from the sidewalk to the facility’s roof with a rope-and-pulley system.

So great is the prisoners’ fear of contracting the virus, said Pollock, that “one of the inmates told me that some of them had actually broken out, gotten contraband, and come back in … and that people were not upset that they left, but that they came back and might have brought COVID with them.”

Darnell Williams, 45, was released from the Cumberland jail in November, after contracting COVID-19 there.

“I was real scared,” he said. “I tested positive and they put me back in the same tier. I wasn’t quarantined, we were all piled on top of each other.”

Still sick, Williams said he was moved to the Essex County jail for two days, then allowed to return home to wife, Patrice Moseley, who has asthma and diabetes. She then contracted the virus, too.

“They put our lives in jeopardy,” Moseley said.

After an outbreak of the virus among kitchen workers last year, Cumberland prisoners were regularly fed takeout pizza and TV dinners.

“These guys aren’t teenagers, they’re trying to fight off COVID,” said Pollock, “so there’s a problem there.”

Pollock said he has seen “a lot of cooperation” with correctional officers and nurses, “because they’re troubled, too.” He said guards have shared cleaning supplies and made a chart that shows all the COVID-positive prisoners throughout the facility. “But they’ve not isolated them,” said Pollock.

The suit comes on the heels of last month’s report by the New Jersey Department of Justice that said conditions at the Cumberland County Jail violate the constitution, because the facility “failed to take measures to prevent inmate suicides and provide adequate mental health care.” In a January statement, Derella said “corrective action addressing these concerns is being implemented.”

For Alterman, the jail’s COVID-19 response is a by-product of the ongoing political battle over the facility’s future. Last year, a plan to build a new $64 million jail was scrapped, while officials announced they would shutter the current facility. The union representing corrections officers has sued to stop the closure. The jail, said Alterman, “has been set up for failure by the county freeholders,” who want to use the money elsewhere.