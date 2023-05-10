Norfolk Southern creates fund for homeowners near Ohio derailment to compensate for decline in value

Norfolk Southern has recommitted to creating a fund for residents near the site of an Ohio train wreck that would cover any decline in home values since before the derailment earlier this year.

In early February, 38 cars derailed in East Palestine, 11 carrying hazardous chemicals, with some spilling into nearby waterways. The U.S., the state of Ohio and residents near the crash have all filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern over the derailment.

Half of the 5,000 residents of East Palestine were evacuated as emergency personnel burned off some of the chemicals to avert an uncontrolled explosion.

Norfolk Southern Corp. CEO Alan Shaw apologized for the impact the derailment has had on the community and the company has pledged to pay for the cleanup.