This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

A nonpartisan research group has called on the Murphy administration to put a hold on approving key components of its Energy Master Plan until the public learns the likely price tag and what it will cost ratepayers to transition to a clean-energy economy.

The report issued by the Garden State Initiative reflects increasing concerns among some groups over mounting costs of the Murphy administration’s plans to switch to clean renewable energy and away from fossil fuels that contribute to climate change. GSI is a research organization promoting policy solutions for the state.

Where’s the bottom line?

The lack of a detailed financial analysis of the costs of that change has frustrated consumer advocates, business groups and others for months, particularly since it was supposed to be included in the EMP adopted in January 2020. The Board of Public Utilities in May moved to hire a consultant to do an analysis, but it is not expected to be completed for a year and a half.

“The administration only recently initiated a cost analysis that will not be complete for 18 months, yet implementation of the EMP, including contractual commitments for billions of ratepayers’ dollars continues. Residents and businesses deserve to know the EMP’s expected price tag and how it will impact their everyday lives,’’ said Regina Egea, GSI’s president.