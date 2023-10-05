NLDS schedule: Phillies vs. Braves
Game 1 gets underway on Saturday, October 7 at 6:07 p.m. in Atlanta.
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series after sweeping the Marlins in the Wild Card round.
The NL champion Phillies finished third last season in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the 2022 NLDS.
The Braves were even better this season with a major league-best 104 wins and a sixth straight NL East crown – clinched last month in Philadelphia – while the Phillies again earned a wild card with 90 wins.
“It’s going to be an electric series and we can’t wait,” Bryce Harper said after Wednesday night’s win over the Miami Marlins.
THE FIGHTINS ARE MOVING ON.#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/TvhhKjdDgf— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023
Full schedule
- Sat, Oct 7 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies
- Mon, Oct 9 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies
- Wed, Oct 11: Phillies host Braves
- Thu, Oct 12: Phillies host Braves (If needed)
- Sat, Oct 14: Braves host Phillies (If needed)
(The times for games 3 through 5 have not yet been announced.)
Tickets
The Phillies say fans can register for an opportunity to purchase NLDS tickets here.
