NJ Transit completes installation of automatic braking system on rail lines

New Jersey’s public transit agency announced Friday that it had completed the installation of a federally mandated automatic braking system that helps prevent crashes and derailments.

NJ Transit has met a federal end-of-year deadline to install the “positive train control system,” according to a certification by the Federal Railroad Administration.

“In the months ahead, as our post-COVID future takes shape, hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans will once again turn to NJ Transit trains to get to work, to get to school, please God, to get to a sporting event or a show,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Riders faced intermittent delays over the past three years as the Murphy administration, contractors, and federal officials raced to meet the 2020 PTC deadline.