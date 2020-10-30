NJ legal marijuana advocates beat rivals in fundraising

New Jersey’s ballot question on legalizing recreational marijuana has led to more than $2 million in campaign fundraising, mostly by groups in favor of cannabis, the state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission said Thursday.

The campaign already ranks in the top 10 costliest ballot questions in state history, according to the commission.

By far, most of the fundraising is benefitting groups that support legalization. The two groups that have raised the most are NJ Can 2020 and Building Stronger Communities Action Fund.

NJ Can 2020 is a social welfare group consisting of a coalition of organizations, including the ACLU of New Jersey, the Latino Action Network, Drug Police Action and the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association among others.

The action fund’s main donor is the Scotts Company, which makes Miracle-Gro.

All but some $10,000 has been raised by groups that support legalization, according to the commission.

New Jersey would become the 12th state, along with the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational marijuana, if the question succeeds.