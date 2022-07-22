Woman in $400K GoFundMe scam gets 1 year in federal case

A woman who admitted her role in a scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars using a fake story about a homeless man received a one-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday.

Katelyn McClure was also ordered to make restitution and serve three years’ supervised release. The 32-year-old Bordentown, New Jersey resident is scheduled to be sentenced on state charges next month and could receive more prison time.

A message was left Thursday with an attorney representing McClure.