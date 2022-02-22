The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

A strain of the omicron variant, called B.A.2 is spreading across the U.S., including here in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Early research from Denmark found that B.A.2 spreads more easily than the initial omicron strain.

The B.A.2 type accounts for around 6 percent of virus samples in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It accounts for around 4 percent of virus samples nationally.

The Delaware Division of Public Health has identified fewer than 11 cases in the state as of early February. Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong said his team is monitoring the situation like they do for all variants.

Kyle Rodino, assistant professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, described B.A.2 as “a flavor of omicron.”

He works on a team that does genetic studies of virus samples to figure out the type of variant.