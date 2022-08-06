More than a year after it was proposed, New Jersey now has someone to lead efforts to fight hunger on the state level.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that Mark Dinglasan will be director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate. Dinglasan is currently executive director of Center of United Methodist Aid to the Community, or CUMAC, in Passaic County.

Dinglasan has been with CUMAC since 2017. His path to the North Jersey nonprofit began as a lay mission worker in the poorest parts of the Philippines, according to the Paterson Press. That was followed by a stint in Chicago advocating for juveniles in the criminal justice system.

He has been called “charismatic” by the editorial board of the Star-Ledger, which noted Dinglasan’s efforts to find fresh produce and meat to distribute during the early days of the pandemic. That was after he starts the day taking the temperature of his 22 employees, handing out their masks and then “tells them he loves them.”