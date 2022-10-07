The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard.

The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Underperforming nursing homes would be subject to potential punitive actions by the state, including limiting the facility’s number of Medicaid enrollments and reducing funding.

The committee approved the measure by a vote of 6 to 1.