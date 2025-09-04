New Jersey to provide academic support to children of incarcerated parents

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is partnering with the nonprofit organization Give Something Back, also known as Give Back, to provide mentorship and services to middle schoolers whose parents are in prison.

Officials are hoping the new program will “end the pipeline to prison,” according to Victoria Kuhn, commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

“We see this as a game changer, not just a game changer for our prison population and for their kids, but a game changer for the state of New Jersey,” she said.

A pilot will begin soon at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, the state’s only correctional facility for women. Officials will look for middle school-age students and pair them with mentors who will help them set academic and career goals. The program also has a scholarship program to cover the gap between the cost of tuition for college, university or trade school.

“It’s a long-term program,” said Melissa Helmbrecht, CEO of Give Back. “Whenever we find the young person and they become enrolled, there’s no expiration date of the program.”

Helmbrecht said the organization’s first scholarship recipient, Dr. Adam Birch, is still involved with Give Back. The assistant professor of medicine at University of Illinois Health was among the dozens who attended the grand opening of Give Back’s new office in Lockport, Illinois.

Kuhn said they thought Edna Mahan was a good place to launch the pilot.

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, nearly half of the 396 women housed at the facility identified themselves as mothers.

“It was very easy for us to know that we had a dedicated population at the female facility to launch this program and knew that the women at the facility would be fully invested in the program because they want the best for their kids on a daily basis,” she said.

Officials added they would expand the program to other correctional facilities in the state, citing that men have the same interest in their kids as women.