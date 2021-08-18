Neighbors & Newsroom Summit: A how-to on trust-building
WHYY’s first-ever Neighbors and Newsroom Summit took place on May 27, 2021 and focused largely on building collaborations that better inform and engage South Jersey.
The first panel of the afternoon centered the conversation on building trust in communities and featured reporters and organizers, including NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle, WHYY Community Outreach Organizer Eric Marsh and President of Camden-based Watu Moja, Ayinde Merrill.
The Neighbors and Newsroom Summit was made possible by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.