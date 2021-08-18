Community Conversations

Neighbors & Newsroom Summit: A how-to on trust-building

WHYY’s first-ever Neighbors and Newsroom Summit took place on May 27, 2021 and focused largely on building collaborations that better inform and engage South Jersey.

Related Content

The first panel of the afternoon centered the conversation on building trust in communities and featured reporters and organizers, including NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle, WHYY Community Outreach Organizer Eric Marsh and President of Camden-based Watu Moja, Ayinde Merrill.

The Neighbors and Newsroom Summit was made possible by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Brought to you by Community Conversations

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate