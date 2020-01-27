‘It hurts:’ Lower Merion community mourns Kobe Bryant where NBA star got his start

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game.

Lower Merion community gathers to mourn

Bryant first earned national recognition as a star player for the Lower Merion High School Aces, where he played varsity as a freshman. In 1996, Bryant led the team to the state championships.

About 50 people gathered at the school Sunday afternoon to pay their respects.

“It hurts, it hurts,” said Romeire Brown, of Wynnewood, who brought purple and gold flower “in honor of the Lakers.”

“As a Sixers fan, Kobe was always like that thorn in our side ‘cause he would come and just turn any game plan we had upside down,” Brown said. “But just as a fan of the game of basketball, he meant so much to anyone that played basketball, including myself when I was younger. I always wanted to be either Kobe or A.I. [Allen Iverson]. It’s just such a reality of how short life can be and it’s really tough to just comprehend the news.”

Fred Klevan, 58, of Merion Station, also brought flowers to add to the growing pile at the high school’s Kobe Bryant gym. Klevan graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1979, and his son and daughter also went to the school.

“Kobe was an inspiration to so many,” Klevan said, choking back tears. “He was a big inspiration to my son. My son was a little boy and Kobe was his hero and all he wanted to do when he grew up was to wear a Lower Merion jersey and play on the basketball team like his hero, and he was able to fulfill that dream.”

Amy Buckman, director of school and community relations in Lower Merion, said she had spoken to Bryant’s coach, Gregg Downer.

“Mr. Downer said that he is completely shocked and devastated today upon hearing the news, adding that Aces nation has lost its heartbeat,” Buckman said.

Buckman said in a statement on behalf of the school district that the community was “deeply saddened” by Bryant’s passing, and “grateful for his ongoing generosity to his alma mater, including his dedication of our Kobe Bryant gymnasium and his support of our girls and boys basketball teams.”

Feds investigating the crash

Juan Bonilla of Calabasas said he was working on his roof Sunday morning when he heard a helicopter flying low nearby. He said he thought it was a sheriff’s helicopter on a training mission. He heard nothing amiss with the engine or rotors and said he did not see any mechanical issue with the chopper. It was foggy Sunday morning, but he said visibility didn’t seem to be low at the time of the crash.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the downed chopper was a Sikorsky S-76.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a “go team” of investigators to the site. The NTSB typically issues a preliminary report within about 10 days that will give a rough summary of what investigators have learned. A ruling on the cause can take a year or more.

“They will look at man, machine and environment,” said Gary C. Robb, an aviation attorney in Kansas City who wrote a textbook on helicopter-crash litigation.

“They will look at the pilot –- was there any indication of fatigue, any indication of a training issue? They’ll scour his or her record,” Robb said. “They will look at this helicopter from stem to stern. They will take the engine to the NTSB metallurgical laboratory outside Washington, D.C., and examine it to see if there was something that malfunctioned in flight.”

Investigators will also consider what role might have been played by weather, terrain, radio towers or bird strikes, he said.

Robb said he has handled many cases involving Sikorsky S-76 crashes and regards the machine as having a good reputation.

“It is generally regarded as a good helicopter with a good safety record,” he said, “but parts fail, parts break. Anything can happen.”