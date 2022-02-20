NASCAR driver Brandon Brown caught in unwinnable culture war

Brown drives for underfunded and undermanned Brandonbilt Motorsports team owned by his father, and the big-buck sponsorships that prop up teams in the series have been hard to find. Brown said he was determined not to capitalize on his newfound notoriety until he announced in December a full-season deal with LGBCoin. You know, a crypto coin capitalizing on the “Let’s Go Brandon” craze.

One problem: NASCAR had not approved the LGB sponsorship — even as Brandonbilt prematurely announced it.

The agreement quickly collapsed and Brown had cryptocurrency platform Trade The Chain on the No. 68 Chevrolet on Saturday.

“I mean, really, truly, it’s been kind of a whirlwind with the things that went on with NASCAR and having sponsorship denied to now,” Brown said. “It’s like, all right, keep the wind in our sails, ride off that Talladega win and try and find some more primaries to take over the spots.”

His career at stake, Brown is not in position to decline ever-important sponsorship dollars.

“You obviously want to stay open to any and all partnerships,” he said. “You don’t want to alienate anybody you currently work with. I’ve kind of had to toe that line.”

The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company sponsored Brown on his Talladega car and filmed a celebratory commercial shortly after the win. Vic Reynolds, the company’s co-founder, cut ties with Brown in January in the aftermath of the LGBCoin fallout and wrote, “all money is not good money.”

Reynolds was upset that his company had stood by Brown — only to be left behind in the whirlwind of confusion surrounding the LGBCoin sponsorship announcement.

“Mistakes may have been made in choosing a new sponsor instead of sticking with the companies that got him to victory lane,” Reynolds said.

Without a tie to the elite teams in the Cup Series, like Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing, losing sponsorship would be a death knell to his career.

“We don’t want to stop here,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get to the Cup Series somehow.”

He walked the garage in Daytona in anonymity, the outside noise nonexistent as he plopped his helmet on top of his car and talked to his crew. There are no autograph hounds like collectors who chase Cup drivers.

But outside the fence, Brown is a folk hero.

“If I’m in the race suit, everybody knows who I am,” Brown said. “If I’m in my street clothes, I’m just another guy.”

Kevin Raccioppi of Deerfield Beach had an anti-Biden flag and Trump flags flying from his camping spot in the Daytona infield and said he had a new favorite driver. He had never heard of Brown until #LGB became a phenomenon. Could he recognize him?

“No, no,” he said. “I did actually follow him for a bit on Instagram and see what’s going on. He doesn’t do anything political. Which is cool! He’s racing. He had nothing to do with the issue.”

Chris Nogues, of Slidell, Louisiana, was among scores of fans interviewed in the Daytona infield who said the slogan was mostly good fun. Nothing personal, Brandon. But #LGB simply captured the zeitgeist of the moment in right-wing circles and resonated as a clever G-rated code to bash Biden.

“It’s just a cool, funny part of Americana,” Nogues said. “It’s an expression of the frustration in the country in a fun and harmless kind of way.”

But some see the slogan as a modern, Confederate-flag-type headache for NASCAR at a point in its 74-year history where the series has made critical strides in diversity.

Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s president, said the top motorsports series in the United States does not want to be associated with politics “on the left or the right.” Yet its conservative ties get top billing in Sunday’s Daytona 500. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch is the honorary starter and Landon Cassill is driving a car fielded by Spire Motorsports and sponsored by Fox Nation.

Brown knows he won’t be able to shake #LGB, even as he tries to convince himself he can win over fans with his performance, not politics.

“I hope they’re saying it about the 68, right? That’s what we’ve got to hope they’re saying,” he said.

“Let’s go Brandon to get to victory lane.”