N.J. vote would allow sports betting on all college games

New Jersey lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting on all major collegiate games, removing a big restriction in a wagering market that is smashing national sports betting records.

A bill calling for a public referendum in 2021 was amended Monday to significantly expand collegiate sports betting in the state. Current state law prohibits betting on college games played anywhere in New Jersey, and it also bans betting on games played in other states involving New Jersey teams.

The measure was approved by the Senate Budget Committee, the first of several steps required before it can be placed on next year’s general election ballot.

Sen. Paul Sarlo, a northern New Jersey Democrat who represents the area including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the NFL’s Giants and Jets play, said lawmakers decided to move forward with a more sweeping college sports betting bill.

When introduced last month, the bill would have asked voters to approve betting only on New Jersey college playoff or championship games. The new measure would allow it on regular-season games as well.

“We got the blessing of the NCAA and the Attorney General’s Office and a lot of the teams so we figured why not just go for the whole thing?” Sarlo said.

It is aimed primarily at events like the NCAA basketball championship tournament, which was last held in New Jersey at Newark’s Prudential Center in 2011. The arena will host one of the tournament’s regional competitions in 2025.

Officials also hope MetLife Stadium will be chosen to host college football bowl games.

“Some of the top teams will be here,” Sarlo said. “There will be a lot of activity and betting.”

A message seeking comment on the legislation was left with the NCAA.