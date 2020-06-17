N.J. sinks caisson gate, tugboat at artificial reefs

A dam gate and a tugboat are the latest items to join artificial reefs off the New Jersey coast, state officials announced.

Last week, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Marine Fisheries Administration sunk a 150-foot long caisson gate at the Deepwater Reef site and “Vinik Huntress,” a 65-foot tugboat, at the Sandy Hook Reef.

A caisson gate is a barrier used to dam off the open end of a dry dock and is constructed of heavy gauge steel with several tons of ballast in the keel.

The state holds permits for 13 artificial reefs in federal waters and two in state waters that encompass 25 square miles of ocean floor.

Providing a habitat for a variety of marine organisms to grow along with food and habitat for fish and shellfish, the reefs are made of rocks, concrete and steel, and old ships and barges.