N.J. officials encourage use of monoclonal antibodies as hospitalizations rise

New Jersey officials said they will not follow the lead of Florida and Texas, which have established state-run monoclonal antibody clinics. Persichilli said residents should talk with their health care providers about whether the treatment is right for them.

“We expect that monoclonal antibodies will be administered at our hospitals,” she said. “We are not planning on putting up any clinics.”

The Biden administration began to limit states’ access to monoclonal antibodies after concerns the drug was disproportionately being ordered by seven Southern states where vaccination rates are lower but interest in this treatment is high. Politico reports those states, including Florida and Texas, accounted for 70% of all orders in early September. Shipments will now be allocated to states, a change from the drug being shipped on an as-needed basis.

Persichilli has been encouraging patients to consider the treatment since January, when U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman tested positive for the virus and received monoclonal antibodies, which mimic the body’s natural immune response to help fight off viruses.

These synthetic antibodies are created in labs and tell the body to build its own specific antibodies targeting parts of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The federal government first authorized the use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 last November for patients 12 and older who have tested positive for the virus and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The therapy is not new, said Dr. Raquel Nahra, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Cooper University Health Care.

“It has been used for arthritis, multiple sclerosis, certain heart diseases, lupus,” she said. “The concept of monoclonal antibody has been around for a long time.”

New Jersey is one of the earliest adopters of the treatment against the coronavirus. University Hospital in Newark was part of trials in the early days of the pandemic.