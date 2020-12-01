N.J. has the most affordable-housing units exposed to sea-level rise, report says

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey has the largest number of affordable-housing units exposed to sea-level rise among all coastal states and can expect that number to surge as waters climb in the next 30 years, according to a new report led by a Princeton-based research group.

In the first national assessment of how affordable housing will be affected by sea-level rise, Climate Central and its partners estimate that New Jersey currently has 1,640 affordable housing units that are subject to coastal flooding at least once a year, according to the report released on Tuesday.

That is already the highest in the country, and by 2050, the number is expected to increase more than four times to 6,825, or 3.7% of total affordable-housing stock, as seas rise under a scenario of high global-carbon emissions, the report said. That compares with about 5,300 and 4,800 in New York and Massachusetts, respectively, which have the next-highest totals of affected units.

Poorer residents at highest risk

The report adds detail to the reality for many coastal communities: Those who can least afford it are often the most vulnerable to the harm from climate change, in this case rising sea levels.

“While people and assets in virtually all coastal areas face some degree of risk from coastal flooding, the exposure of low-lying affordable housing is of particular concern,” wrote the report’s authors, recommending further planning efforts to protect these residents.

The report is based mostly on properties identified by the National Housing Preservation Database, an inventory of federally assisted rental housing. It also includes some state-subsidized properties, and nonsubsidized buildings that are likely to rent at below market rates.

Ranked by city, New Jersey would also have some of the hardest-hit communities in the country, the report shows. It named Atlantic City, Hoboken, Camden, Penns Grove and Salem in the 20 cities nationwide with the largest number of affordable-housing units that would be flooded by rising seas at least once a year — a bigger share of the top 20 cities than any other state.

Bad news for Atlantic City

In Atlantic City, 3,167 affordable units, or 52% of the total in that category, would be exposed by 2050, giving it the second-highest rate of any coastal city after New York, the report said. By the middle of the century, the city’s projected number of flood-prone affordable properties is expected to be more than 400% higher than in 2000.

The five New Jersey cities are “of particular concern,” the report said, because they are poor cities, with a high proportion of people of color, where the median income is only half of the national figure, and so they have relatively high demand for affordable housing.

“This extensive exposure in multiple cities could put a major strain on the state and is particularly concerning since many affordable housing units in New Jersey are still being rehabilitated” even eight years after Superstorm Sandy, said the report, which was written in conjunction with the University of California at Berkeley and the National Housing Trust, a nonprofit that preserves, expands and revitalizes affordable housing.

It called for significant resiliency planning such as elevating buildings or constructing sea walls in affected communities to protect residents of affordable property, whose economic challenges could multiply if their homes are flooded.

“Inaction could result in high risk for residents who may lack access to sufficient resources to prepare and recover from flooding impacts,” it said.

Physical, financial or regulatory measures in key locations could help many people avoid the flooding that’s expected to worsen in coming years, the report said.