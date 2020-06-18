N.J. coronavirus recovery: AG urges dropping charges against protesters

Grewal urges dropping charges against protest organizers

Gov. Phil Murphy took flak for marching along with Black Lives Matter protesters even while the organizers of protests against his stay-at-home orders were ticketed. And now his attorney general is urging local law enforcement to drop such charges.

“While the vast majority of New Jersey residents followed the Governor’s Executive Orders and helped us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, and continue to do so, some did not,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “We have a duty as law enforcement officers to bring violators to justice, and to do so in a way that ensures uniformity. We also have a responsibility to exercise discretion in the interests of justice, including to use diversion programs and community court if available. My guidance today advises municipal prosecutors on the best ways to achieve those important goals of uniformity and consistency, deterrence, and responsible discretion.”

The guidance said prosecutors can’t adopt a blanket policy of not charging people for refusing to comply with restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one place. It suggested they may accept pleas to lesser charges or drop the charges altogether.

Grewal specifically said prosecutors should move ahead with cases that were not related to people attending protests or religious services, but dismiss the ones related to activities protected under the First Amendment.