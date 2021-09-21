Murphy says New Jersey to help resettle about 500 Afghans

New Jersey will host about 500 Afghan evacuees, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst served as an arrival point for “many thousands” of Afghans who left their homeland as the United States withdrew its troops from the country, according to Murphy. It’s unclear how exactly the state is helping the refugees, but Murphy said the state was eager to assist.

“We want to do our share whether temporary or permanent,” he said.