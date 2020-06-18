‘Mr. DuBois’ uses magic to weave a history of Black Philadelphia

Magic is something St. Clair moves inside of easily. He grew up in a rural part of Jamaica, in Orange Hill, a remote part of Westmoreland Parish on the western side of the island nation, where he says magic was part of everyday life. He moved to the U.S. when he was 14.

“Africanism and Christianity existed together in this environment,” he said. “I grew up in a world where people come back from the dead to tell you secrets. I grew up with a lot of possibilities, a sense of the fantastical co-existing with the reality of normal life.”

St. Clair moved to Philadelphia three years ago and picked up DuBois’ groundbreaking book to acclimate himself to his new city. He also got a job teaching third graders, so he spends a lot of time reading young adult novels where the supernatural is commonplace.

He says “Mr. DuBois” draws from YA literature, but contains adult language.

The online performance is presented by the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Frances Project, which advances a public awareness of the 19th century African American poet and activist Frances Harper. Harper will soon be part of a permanent memorial sculpture at the state capital building in Harrisburg.

The Frances Project has spent about a year programming events building to the dedication of the memorial sculpture (originally scheduled for this summer), leveraging the historic importance of the year 2020: the 150 anniversary of the 15th Amendment giving Black men the right to vote, the 100 anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and a key presidential election.

Frances Project curator Nathaniel Popkin originally programmed this play about W.E.B. DuBois as a way to broaden the scope of Black thought as a network of activism in the late 19th century

He could not have anticipated a year ago that 2020 would also see a global social protest movement in the name of Black Lives Matter.

“The actions, the words, the scenes, the history called up in Momo’s play is like the air we are breathing right now,” said Popkin. “I feel like we’re all trapped in the mythical hole, because we have not been able to figure out how to talk about the singular injustice of racism in America.

The play was originally supposed to be performed for an audience on the steps of the Free Library’s main branch in Center City. The COVID-19 pandemic quashed that idea. Popkin hopes to be able to present the play in a more dramaturgical way in the future. St. Clair is eyeballing Black History Month 2021 as a possible time.