More migrant workers test positive for COVID-19, this time in Gloucester County

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

More than 50 migrant workers at a large produce farm in Gloucester County have tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the 59 who tested positive earlier this month in Salem County.

The workers in South Harrison Township were tested last week as part of the state Department of Health’s campaign to test all migrant workers in South Jersey. Township Mayor Joseph M. Marino said all of the workers who tested positive have been quarantined off-site. Two are mildly symptomatic and are being monitored, he said. The 50-plus represents less than half of the farm’s workforce.

Each year some 20,000 to 25,000 seasonal workers come to South Jersey to harvest produce and fruit. They sleep in cramped dormitories and dine in tight cafeterias. Some work shoulder to shoulder in packing houses. State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced earlier this month that the state has partnered with four federally qualified health centers to perform voluntary tests on all migrant laborers.

At the time, she also announced she would be issuing safety guidelines to all farmers. The testing began last week, but the release of the guidelines kept getting pushed back and they have yet to be issued. In the coming weeks, the migrant population will start swelling dramatically when workers start arriving to pick blueberries, predominately in Atlantic County.