Instead of providing the requester with redacted information, the county said in a statement Friday, the Office of Public Health inadvertently provided students’ personal information, including their names, dates of birth, schools, and COVID test results — information that is protected from disclosure under the federal HIPAA law. Information about school staff members also was released.

Social Security numbers were not disclosed, the county said.

On March 15, the county sent the information, but it did not become aware of the mistake until May 21. It has since conducted an investigation, identified the recipient, and requested that the file be deleted.