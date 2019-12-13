In the heart of downtown Camden, the Philadelphia 76ers’ 125,000 square-foot practice facility looms large. But you can’t watch a game there.

Two miles away at the Kroc Center in Cramer Hill, the Camden Monarchs are bringing semi-pro basketball to appreciative fans.

For the players in the purple-and-gold Camden jerseys, being a Monarch is a second chance to keep playing a sport they love, and even be seen by scouts. Most are in their 20s and making ends meet working construction or cutting hair.

At 39, Lenny Cooke of Atlantic City is the team’s wise man. He’s a legend for being ranked alongside LeBron James as a young player, but he tried to turn pro out of high school and went undrafted. He bounced around leagues and tore both his Achilles’ tendons (separately) before losing his shot at stardom.

He aims to inspire his teammates, he said, and “to give kids in this area hope.”