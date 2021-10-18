Doyle, Pennsylvania congressional delegation dean, to retire

Rep. Mike Doyle

House Energy and Commerce subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Doyle D-Pa. accompanied by ranking member Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, speaks during the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, said Monday he will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years.

Doyle said at a news conference at his Pittsburgh office that it is time to pass the torch to a new generation, as the pandemic accelerated his thoughts about retirement plans with his wife and redistricting will likely bring substantial change to the district’s boundaries.

Related Content

Doyle, 68, was first elected in 1994, and served in office as Pittsburgh transformed its economy from steel to high-tech. He voted in line with the area’s influential labor unions, racking up an almost perfect lifetime score — 98% — from the AFL-CIO.

Doyle serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and chairs its subcommittee on communications and technology.

Related Content

His district includes all of Pittsburgh and some of its increasingly leftward-leaning suburbs, and has easily won re-election in the heavily Democratic district.

Doyle’s retirement could set off a scramble among the city’s Democrats in a bid to replace him. The area’s other Democrat in Congress, Conor Lamb, is running for U.S. Senate.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate