Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

The Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4.

The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. The shooting was recorded on video by a bystander.

“The death was not justified or excused … by self defense,” Becker said, referring to an element of second-degree murder.