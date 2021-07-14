McSwain seeks Trump backing in Pennsylvania governor’s race

The top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia appointed by Donald Trump has written to the former president to seek his endorsement in a crowded Republican primary race to run for governor in next year’s election.

William McSwain’s letter, dated Friday, was released Monday night by Trump even before McSwain has publicly declared his candidacy.

McSwain has told Republicans in Pennsylvania that he is serious about running, and makes his intentions plain in the letter. He also makes the claim that he is uniquely positioned to beat Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general who has said he plans to run for governor.