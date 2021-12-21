Mastriano all but declares in race for Pennsylvania governor

A Republican state senator who has helped spread conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election and led opposition to pandemic-related shutdowns, vaccine mandates and masking orders is all but officially declaring that he will run for governor.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said in appearances online over the weekend that he has reached the fundraising goal he set to formally become a candidate for governor and is organizing an announcement rally on Jan. 8 near his home in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Mastriano is the third state senator to enter the double-digits-deep Republican field seeking the nomination to potentially succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. On the Democratic side, second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro has effectively cleared the primary field with his candidacy.

Mastriano, 57, has become a one-man force in conservative politics in Pennsylvania, leading anti-mask protests last year, pushing to overturn former President Donald Trump’s reelection loss and showing up outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. That prompted Democrats to call for his resignation, although Mastriano maintains that he did nothing wrong and was not charged.