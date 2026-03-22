Philly hosts high-energy March Madness matchups, local teams out of NCAA tournament early
March Madness brought early-round NCAA tournament games to Philadelphia this weekend, drawing big crowds to Xfinity Mobile Arena.
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March Madness tipped off in Philadelphia this weekend, with two days of tournament games at Xfinity Mobile Arena. But for all of the city’s local teams, the run was short-lived, with early exits ending their title hopes.
Thousands pack March Madness games in Philadelphia
One of the matchups featured the University of Tennessee — an Elite Eight team last year — taking on Miami University (Ohio), a mid-major program that entered the tournament on a 31-game winning streak this season.
Nearly 20,000 fans attended Friday’s first session of games, including Miami fan Tiki Wackowski, who painted his entire body red for the RedHawks’ postseason run and said he wouldn’t shower “until they lose.”
“It’s been a long journey for sure,” Wackowski said. “It’s been inspiring. You talk about an underdog story, how special that is, and I think it’s a testament to the fact that if you believe in yourself, and you believe in a group, anything’s possible.”
Unfortunately for Wackowski, the showers came calling pretty quickly. Miami lost to Tennessee, 78-56, with a stretch where Miami didn’t score for more than six minutes. Despite the score not being in his favor, Wackowski said seeing his team play in Philly “was a special journey.”
“It’s very inspiring for me and for all the people watching,” Wackowski said. “I think that’s what means a lot to me. They’ve been doubted by a lot of people, and that resonates with me a lot.”
Big 5 teams, nationally ranked Princeton women’s team lose in first round
None of Philadelphia’s teams ended up being bracket busters this year. But despite not advancing to the second round, many players still held their heads high.
After earning a tournament bid by winning the Ivy League championship, the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s basketball team was blown out by the University of Illinois, 105-70. Despite the loss, senior guard Cam Thrower said playing in March Madness was “a dream come true.”
“A lot of kids dream of this opportunity. For me, it was an opportunity for me to step up and showcase what we can do on that court,” Thrower said during a postgame press conference. “Regardless if we win or lose … I just want to be aggressive, leave no regrets and ultimately capitalize and seize on the moment.”
Villanova University’s men’s and women’s teams both made the tournament but were quickly eliminated. The men’s team lost to Utah State 86-76, and the women’s team lost 57-52 to Texas Tech.
When speaking to reporters after the game, women’s sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe said that, despite Saturday’s result, she made the right decision to come to Villanova when she was being recruited from Canada.
“Everyone was just super genuine, very real, [and] said things to you straight. That’s what you want as a player,” Bascoe said. “We’re all doing this for our community, the people around us, and it shows on the court. The way we move the ball, the way we encourage each other, and I don’t know what athlete wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”
The No. 23 nationally ranked Princeton University women’s team played in its seventh-straight NCAA tournament this weekend after winning the Ivy League championship. Following the 82-68 loss to Oklahoma State, junior guard Skye Belker said the team will be using its experiences from this season to build a brighter future next year.
“I think losses like today are what motivate us in the next season,” Belker said to the media. “And we have experience now winning an Ivy League regular season and an Ivy League title as well. … I’m really excited to play again with my best friends.”
Lehigh University’s men’s team lost in the First Four to Prairie View A&M 67-55.
Philadelphia was the site of the men’s Final Four in 1976 and 1981, both at the Spectrum Center. Indiana University, led by head coach Bobby Knight, won both tournaments. Philly will host the 2027 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena from March 26–29.
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