Manayunk arts fest, freedom shows, Chill Moody and friends and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Manayunk Arts Festival
The 32nd annual festival takes place on Main Street showcasing the work of artists in multiple disciplines including jewelry, ceramics, fine art, mixed media, and wood and sculpture. Over 100 vendors will be at the two-day festival and several restaurants are offering specials. Although there is designated parking, you can also take a trolley for a fee that runs throughout the festival hours.
- What: Outdoor arts festival
- Where: Main Street, Manayunk
- When: Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- How much: Festival is free, trolley is $4 adults, $2 for kids
Burlington County Restaurant Week 2021
The cities of Burlington County in New Jersey have banded together for a restaurant week that concludes on Sunday. There are over 40 participating restaurants offering discounts and specials on various items including 20% off your meal when you mention restaurant week at Robin’s Nest, 15% off breakfast/brunch when you mention it at Marlton Bistro, and 20% off when you mention it at Colonial Cafe or Ciconte’s.
- What: Discounted dining event
- Where: Various locations in Cinnaminson, Delran, Mount Laurel, Mount Holly, Marlton, and more
- When: Through Sunday, June 27
- How much: Varies by restaurant
Drive-in Concert: Erin McKeown
Singer/songwriter/guitarist and educator Erin McKeown defies easy boundaries. The Virginia native has written for TV, film, and theater, including co-writing an off-Broadway musical “Miss You Like Hell” that the Wall Street Journal deemed the best of 2018. Her latest (NSFW) single “Is/He Does/He” came out earlier this month.
- What: Drive-in concert series
- Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 25, 6:30 p.m.
- How Much: $75 per car
Welcome America: Chill Moody Experience
The rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and all-around Philly music ambassador is hosting a lineup of up-and-coming artists during the Chill Moody Experience. The performers include producer (and cinnamon bun-maker) Hank McCoy, vocalist Seraiah Nicole, and DJ and musician Ben Arsenal.
- What: Outdoor concert
- Where: Penn’s Landing 101 N. Columbus Blvd.
- When: Sunday, June 26, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free
Upper Darby Pride Festival
Pride Month continues and it’s being celebrated in Delco. The first-ever Upper Darby Pride Festival includes performances by Rosey Hart, Ophelia Hot A** and John Luther, deejays, face- and nail-painting, kids’ activities, food trucks, and vendors friendly to the LGBT community including Philly Voices of Pride, the Philly Gay News, Pride Fest Free Mom Hugs and other cultural and service organizations.
- What: Outdoor celebration
- Where: Upper Darby High School, 601 N. Lansdowne St. Drexel Hill, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 27, noon – 6 p.m.
- How Much: Free, pay as you go
Is There Still Sex in the City?
Candace Bushnell has (a few) stories to tell and she’s heading to the Bucks County Playhouse to share them with you. The creator of the groundbreaking ‘90s HBO sitcom “Sex and the City,” Bushnell redefined women of a certain age looking for love in all the wrong places… like New York City. The play is based on her 2019 book of the same title. VIP ticket-holders get a meet-and-greet (and cosmos) with Bushnell.
- What: One-woman show
- Where: Bucks County Playhouse 70 S. Main St. New Hope, Pa.
- When: Through July 18
- How Much: $45 – $150 with VIP, Girls Night VIP options
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Let Freedom Ring
Storyteller/narrator and librettist Charlotte Blake Alston hosts vocalist Laurin Talese, members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and students from CAPA in a musical celebration of the nation’s independence. Selections include “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” “March of the Toreadors” from “Carmen,” “Joyful Joyful” from “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” and more traditional and contemporary performances.
- What: Outdoor concert
- Where: Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Freedom-Liberty Celebration at AAMP
Starting off at Franklin Square, historical re-enactors Carlo Campbell and Ned Hector will perform famous speeches from African Americans, and artist Jihan Thomas will lead a collage workshop based on the museum’s exhibit, “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.” Participants can purchase timed tickets for the museum and its other current exhibit, “Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia, 1776-1876.”
- What: Welcome America historic and cultural event
- Where: African American Museum of Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
- When: Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free
Midsommarfest
The celebration includes raising the maypole, dancing, music and food to commemorate the official start of summer. The Last Chance folk band will perform, traditional food including smörgåstårta (Swedish sandwich cake) will be served and flower wreaths available for sale will be on display. Admission to the festival includes full access to the museum.
- What: Outdoor cultural festival
- Where: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.
- When: Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m.
- How Much: $6, children 12 and under, free
BalletX Summer Series
Hope Boykin’s “IN the Distance,” along with new works by BalletX cofounder Matthew Neenan and choreographer/artistic director Dwight Rhoden will debut in this limited summer series. There are only four chances to see these performances that kick off some summer tour dates for the contemporary ballet company.
- What: Ballet performance
- Where: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26
- How much: $35 and up
