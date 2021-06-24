Things To Do

Pride Month continues and it’s being celebrated in Delco. The first-ever Upper Darby Pride Festival includes performances by Rosey Hart, Ophelia Hot A** and John Luther, deejays, face- and nail-painting, kids’ activities, food trucks, and vendors friendly to the LGBT community including Philly Voices of Pride, the Philly Gay News, Pride Fest Free Mom Hugs and other cultural and service organizations.

What : Outdoor celebration

: Outdoor celebration Where : Upper Darby High School, 601 N. Lansdowne St. Drexel Hill, Pa.

: Upper Darby High School, 601 N. Lansdowne St. Drexel Hill, Pa. When : Saturday, June 27, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, June 27, noon – 6 p.m. How Much: Free, pay as you go

Candace Bushnell has (a few) stories to tell and she’s heading to the Bucks County Playhouse to share them with you. The creator of the groundbreaking ‘90s HBO sitcom “Sex and the City,” Bushnell redefined women of a certain age looking for love in all the wrong places… like New York City. The play is based on her 2019 book of the same title. VIP ticket-holders get a meet-and-greet (and cosmos) with Bushnell.

Storyteller/narrator and librettist Charlotte Blake Alston hosts vocalist Laurin Talese, members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and students from CAPA in a musical celebration of the nation’s independence. Selections include “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” “March of the Toreadors” from “Carmen,” “Joyful Joyful” from “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” and more traditional and contemporary performances.

What : Outdoor concert

: Outdoor concert Where : Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Starting off at Franklin Square, historical re-enactors Carlo Campbell and Ned Hector will perform famous speeches from African Americans, and artist Jihan Thomas will lead a collage workshop based on the museum’s exhibit, “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.” Participants can purchase timed tickets for the museum and its other current exhibit, “Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia, 1776-1876.”

What : Welcome America historic and cultural event

: Welcome America historic and cultural event Where : African American Museum of Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

: African American Museum of Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When : Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

The celebration includes raising the maypole, dancing, music and food to commemorate the official start of summer. The Last Chance folk band will perform, traditional food including smörgåstårta (Swedish sandwich cake) will be served and flower wreaths available for sale will be on display. Admission to the festival includes full access to the museum.

What : Outdoor cultural festival

: Outdoor cultural festival Where : American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.

: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave. When : Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m.

: Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. How Much: $6, children 12 and under, free

Hope Boykin’s “IN the Distance,” along with new works by BalletX cofounder Matthew Neenan and choreographer/artistic director Dwight Rhoden will debut in this limited summer series. There are only four chances to see these performances that kick off some summer tour dates for the contemporary ballet company.

What : Ballet performance

: Ballet performance Where : Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26

: Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26 How much: $35 and up

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.