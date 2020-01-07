Light snow on tap Tuesday night for the Shore

A quick hitting system will deliver light snow to a portion of the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service forecasts snow to move through the region from the southwest to northeast early this evening, beginning to fall in western shore areas by around 8 p.m.

“Snowfall rates through the first half of this evening could be moderate at times leading to visibilities below a mile along with a quick accumulation of snow on road surfaces,” according to a forecast advisory.

The snow will then taper off from west to east around midnight, forecasters said.

The forecast calls for generally one to two inches inland from the coast and up to around an inch at the coast, with lesser amounts toward Cape May County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight. The National Weather Service advises of slippery travel.