The Coronavirus Pandemic

Updates on the state of the outbreak.

Latest news
Coronavirus Pandemic

Life during coronavirus: the Pennsylvania shutdown in pictures

Cars line up at a drive through coronavirus test station in the parking lot at Citizens Bank Park. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Like many Americans, the Marley-Williams family has been forced suddenly to adjust to life in the new normal.

During Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown, the Philadelphia family is facing unexpected pressures. Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams lost his job as a bar manager at a restaurant downtown, and his wife, Heather Marley, an art director, is working from home in Roxborough — multitasking between her job and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Charliegh, who is now out of day care.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
The Marley-Williams family in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
The Marley-Williams family in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

Similar scenes are unfolding across the city and state, with people being creative with how they deal with isolation and remote connection in the effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.

In the Prell household in Germantown, family members have carved out different corners of the house to focus on their work.

 

  • Riley Prell, a high-school freshman at Science Leadership Academy, is isolated at home with his two parents and his college-aged sister. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
    Riley Prell, a high-school freshman at Science Leadership Academy, is isolated at home with his two parents and his college-aged sister. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
  • Michaela Prell, Riley's sister, is a senior at Sarah Lawrence College. She set up a make-shift desk in her old bedroom since school shut down. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
    Michaela Prell, Riley's sister, is a senior at Sarah Lawrence College. She set up a make-shift desk in her old bedroom since school shut down. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
  • Dad Michael Prell, who works in IT, moved his home office to the living room to have more human contact with his family and better sunlight. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
    Dad Michael Prell, who works in IT, moved his home office to the living room to have more human contact with his family and better sunlight. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

On Wednesday, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia canceled all Holy Week and Easter services. In the Lehigh Valley, some Christian church services have been held at a drive-in movie theater that allows people to worship from their cars. 

A parishioner during Bethany Wesleyan Church's Sunday worship service at Becky's Drive-In in Walnutport, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
A parishioner during Bethany Wesleyan Church's Sunday worship service at Becky's Drive-In in Walnutport, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)

Across the country, kids have been playing games such as rainbow scavenger hunt as a way of maintaining connection and joy while keeping social distance.

Bowie Moon Porter drew this rainbow in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Bowie Moon Porter drew this rainbow in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A rainbow drawn in a South Philadelphia window. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
A rainbow drawn in a South Philadelphia window. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

In West Philadelphia, Geremiah Edness, 26, a freelancer in film and photography, is staying in a friend’s Airbnb during the city’s stay-at-home order. “Feeding my creativity and not becoming complacent is my biggest challenge — it’s so much easier to Netflix the day away,” he said.

Geremiah Edness, 26. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
Geremiah Edness, 26. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

Eleanor Alter, 82, is spending her time isolated at home drawing, painting and playing music. The classically trained musician lives with her husband and two German shepherds in Philadelphia. “I’m not at all afraid. If I got coronavirus, I’m very well, I’d get rid of it,” she said.

(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
(Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

The statewide shutdown order has been hard on both people and economies — including parents choosing between work and caring for their children, small businesses, front-line workers who can’t stay home, and children who rely on school for free meals.

Norristown resident Lakeyia Johnson had just reentered the workforce after a serious illness, but school closings due to coronavirus are putting the single mother in a bind.

“It’s going to be hard on my family,” she said.

(Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
(Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A subway rider in Philadelphia dons a surgical mask. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A subway rider in Philadelphia dons a surgical mask. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Jesse Tobin, from Primordia Mushroom Farm in Lenhartsville, wears gloves and a mask as she sells to customers Mar. 21, 2020, at the Easton Farmers' Market. Tobin says most of her family farm's business comes from selling to restaurants and that they've lost 80% of their revenue in just the last few days. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
Jesse Tobin, from Primordia Mushroom Farm in Lenhartsville, wears gloves and a mask as she sells to customers Mar. 21, 2020, at the Easton Farmers' Market. Tobin says most of her family farm's business comes from selling to restaurants and that they've lost 80% of their revenue in just the last few days. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
Terra Cafe co-owner Manuel Fresneda puts up a sign that advertises curbside pick-up and delivery for the Easton business. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
Terra Cafe co-owner Manuel Fresneda puts up a sign that advertises curbside pick-up and delivery for the Easton business. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
Daaiyah Boone waits near the door of Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia, ready to hand out bagged meals to students during the coronavirus shutdown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Daaiyah Boone waits near the door of Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia, ready to hand out bagged meals to students during the coronavirus shutdown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A grocery store in Harrisburg on a rainy Monday during the pandemic. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
A grocery store in Harrisburg on a rainy Monday during the pandemic. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
A man wears a surgical mask on Market Street in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A man wears a surgical mask on Market Street in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

South Philly’s Nok Suntaranon is a bulwark against the hard times. Her Thai restaurant has become a hub for people in the food service industry to find a free meal during the shutdown. “When this happened, instead of thinking about myself, I took a minute and I think about them,” Suntaranon said.

Kalaya owner Nok Suntaranon (right) hands out donated pizza to community members in need. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Kalaya owner Nok Suntaranon (right) hands out donated pizza to community members in need. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

In many parts of the state, streets have seemed like ghost towns. As of March 25, Pennsylvania has 1,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 fatal. New York and New Jersey have seen surges in confirmed cases in the past week, and they now lead the nation.

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Ten counties across the state are under ‘stay-at-home’ orders through April 6. Schools statewide will be closed at least through that period.

The playground of Arsenal Elementary and Middle School sits empty in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. (Kate Blackley/WESA)
The playground of Arsenal Elementary and Middle School sits empty in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. (Kate Blackley/WESA)
A boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Easton, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
A boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Easton, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
A student walks alone at Penn State’s University Park campus, where coronavirus has suspended in-person classes. (Min Xian / WPSU)
A student walks alone at Penn State’s University Park campus, where coronavirus has suspended in-person classes. (Min Xian / WPSU)
  • Stores on Chelten Ave. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia are closed during the stay-at-home order. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
    Stores on Chelten Ave. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia are closed during the stay-at-home order. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
  • Downtown Allentown, empty on Hamilton Street as communities across the Lehigh Valley adjust to life during the coronavirus pandemic. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
    Downtown Allentown, empty on Hamilton Street as communities across the Lehigh Valley adjust to life during the coronavirus pandemic. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
  • Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
    Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
  • The usually bustling Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley were empty on Mar. 21, 2020. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
    The usually bustling Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley were empty on Mar. 21, 2020. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
  • Swings sit empty in Pittsburgh’s Arsenal Park on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Katie Blackley/WESA)
    Swings sit empty in Pittsburgh’s Arsenal Park on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Katie Blackley/WESA)
  • A desolate Strawberry Square in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
    A desolate Strawberry Square in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
  • The shuttered Emmaus Theatre. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
    The shuttered Emmaus Theatre. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
  • The marquee of Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood was changed to encourage unity while people self-isolate due to the coronavirus spread. (Katie Blackley/WESA)
    The marquee of Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood was changed to encourage unity while people self-isolate due to the coronavirus spread. (Katie Blackley/WESA)
At the Sayford Market in Harrisburg, an employee tells a customer through the glass that they’re closed for the day. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
At the Sayford Market in Harrisburg, an employee tells a customer through the glass that they’re closed for the day. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Emergency procedures have been put into place to allow state lawmakers to vote on bills remotely. That didn't stop about 70 members of the House from gathering on the floor of the chamber this week. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Emergency procedures have been put into place to allow state lawmakers to vote on bills remotely. That didn't stop about 70 members of the House from gathering on the floor of the chamber this week. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
At Philadelphia City Council meeting, attendees were told to use every other chair to reduce the chances of exposure to coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
At Philadelphia City Council meeting, attendees were told to use every other chair to reduce the chances of exposure to coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Even with stay-at-home orders in place, Pennsylvanians are allowed to leave their homes for exercise, with guidance to remain 6 feet from non-in-home-family members when walking, running or biking.

As the arrival of spring coincided with the state’s shutdown order, many trails across Pennsylvania have been full of residents trying to find natural respite from long days working at home at computer screens.

At Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Dauphin County, the parking lot was jam-packed over the weekend compared to what’s typical.

Nicole Herbert is an art teacher for Cedar Cliff School District and Doug Beard works for Hershey Creamery. Doug says his office has been contemplating layoffs but he believes he won't be affected because of the specificity of his particular job. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Nicole Herbert is an art teacher for Cedar Cliff School District and Doug Beard works for Hershey Creamery. Doug says his office has been contemplating layoffs but he believes he won't be affected because of the specificity of his particular job. (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Shannon Deatrich's job came up with a rotating system for employees — she’s working part time in her office and part time from home in Harrisburg. Doug Andersen, of Mechanicsburg, owns a commercial painting company. He had to lay off 15 people but says “everyone is ready to work again as soon as it’s okay.” (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Shannon Deatrich's job came up with a rotating system for employees — she’s working part time in her office and part time from home in Harrisburg. Doug Andersen, of Mechanicsburg, owns a commercial painting company. He had to lay off 15 people but says “everyone is ready to work again as soon as it’s okay.” (Dani Fresh for Keystone Crossroads)
Edward Zayas, Jr., of Allentown, walks with his stepdaughter Avery Green, 4, as she rides her bike near the PPL Center in Allentown. Zayas is a chef at a bistro and has been working a lot to accommodate the increased demand for takeout and delivery orders.
Edward Zayas, Jr., of Allentown, walks with his stepdaughter Avery Green, 4, as she rides her bike near the PPL Center in Allentown. Zayas is a chef at a bistro and has been working a lot to accommodate the increased demand for takeout and delivery orders. "We just had to get out," he said. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)

Wayne and Karen Achey, of Bethlehem, found a creative way to maintain social distance while visiting relatives. They talk to Wayne’s mother Marilyn as she stands at her third-floor balcony at the Moravian Village retirement community.

(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)

Some people have found it more difficult to obey social distancing guidelines. Jessenia Almonte and Gabby Ball of Allentown are out of school, but neither has been hesitant to make contact while playing basketball.

(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)
(Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)

The road ahead for Pennsylvania and the nation is unclear. There have been nearly 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with more than 800 deaths. A worst-case scenario predicts the virus could cause more than a million deaths if strict isolation policies aren’t kept.

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania economy has already taken a major hit. A record shattering 540,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown in the past week alone.

A foggy, gray Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)
A foggy, gray Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

Photographers Jessica Kourkounis, Emma Lee, Kimberly Paynter, Matt Smith, Dani Fresh, Min Xian and Katie Blackley contributed to this piece.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Brought to you by Keystone Crossroads

Keystone Crossroads

Exploring the stories that matter across the commonwealth with all Pennsylvanians in mind.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Keystone Crossroads Staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate