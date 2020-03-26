Life during coronavirus: the Pennsylvania shutdown in pictures

Like many Americans, the Marley-Williams family has been forced suddenly to adjust to life in the new normal.

During Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown, the Philadelphia family is facing unexpected pressures. Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams lost his job as a bar manager at a restaurant downtown, and his wife, Heather Marley, an art director, is working from home in Roxborough — multitasking between her job and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Charliegh, who is now out of day care.