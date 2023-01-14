An annual ceremony honoring the contributions of Korean Americans in Philadelphia celebrated its tenth anniversary with the raising of the Korean flag outside City Hall.

The children’s choir of the National Association of Korean Schools sang the Korean National Anthem as the flag ascended the City Hall flagpole.

Councilman David Oh said the contributions of Korean Americans are making Philadelphia better, helping to “enhance the city’s culture and founding ideals of independence and Democracy.”

Korean Consul Daesup Chung said there are many milestones marked this year between the U.S. and Korea.

“This year marks the tenth Korean American day in Philadelphia, and it also happens to be the 120th anniversary of the Korean immigration to America and to the 70th anniversary of the Korea US Alliance.”

City representative Sheila Hess said the day also represents how the city welcomes all who want to live and work in the area.

“We set a standard for the rest of the country and how to truly, fully welcome and respect the many different cultures that we have here in the city with our diverse population,” Hess said. “It’s what makes Philadelphia so unique as our city of neighborhoods.”

According to Pew Research Center, Philadelphia has the eighth-highest concentration of Korean Americans of any U.S. city with about 42,000 residents.