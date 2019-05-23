The fall campaign for Philadelphia mayor is a little more than 24 hours old and accusations are already flying. Mayor Jim Kenney says he has no plans to debate his Republican challenger, Bill Ciancaglini . Kenney appeared with his two opponents in the Democratic primary a few times, but says the GOP nominee is different.



“It’s hard when the person associates themselves with white supremacists and neo-Nazis to give that person a platform, so probably not,” Kenney said.



Kenney's campaign cites leaked documents posted on the website Unicorn Riot to support his assertion. In the documents, unnamed members of a white supremacist group claim to have met with Ciancaglini.

Ciancaglini denies any contact with the group, saying the internet and social media are not a “reliable source” of information.





Ciancaglini says a picture from a Back the Blue rally for police shows him with a member of a white supremacist group in the background, but he denies any contact with the person.

He says he will continue to go to rallies backing police officers whenever he is invited.