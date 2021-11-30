Did Bordentown’s former police chief Frank Nucera Jr., who is white, slam the head of a handcuffed Black teenager into a door jamb out of resentment towards African Americans?

That is now up to a mostly white federal jury in Camden to decide.

Federal prosecutors and the defense delivered their closing arguments Monday in Nucera’s second trial. Nucera was convicted of lying to the FBI during the first trial in October 2019, but the jury deadlocked on the more serious remaining charges, including hate crime assault and violating the teen’s constitutional rights by using excessive force, so the judge declared a mistrial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Gribko told the jury on Monday they needed to decide whether they believed the words of subordinate officers who testified against their former boss.

“If you believe that, then the defendant is guilty,” Gribko said.

Nucera is accused of attacking Timothy Stroye while he was in police custody in September 2016. The then-18-year-old had been arrested for trespassing at the Ramada Inn on U.S. Route 206, where he had taken a swim in the pool without paying for a room. While being escorted off the property, other officers testified that Nucera had slammed Stroye’s head so hard into the door jamb, they heard a thud.