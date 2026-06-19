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Camden residents are seeking compensation through a class action lawsuit for what they claim are “noxious emissions” and other impacts from EMR’s scrap metal facilities.

A group of lawyers filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of three residents, Sandra Wiles, Celestine Wallace and Deandra Smith, the day before a two-alarm fire broke out at EMR’s scrap metal shredding facility along the Delaware River on May 29. Kevin Riechelson, a lawyer with the law firm Cohen & Riechelson that is representing the plaintiffs, said EMR’s repeated fires have interfered with residents’ use of their properties.

“A lot of it is odor. It’s particulates. It’s soot,” he said. “A lot of people say they can’t open their windows. They can’t use their front yards. They can’t use their backyards. Some people don’t want their kids outside.”

EMR’s facilities in Camden, where the company purchases, shreds, separates and exports scrap metal including junk cars, old appliances and construction debris, have been the site of over a dozen fires since 2020, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General earlier this year.

Following the May 29 fire, city, county and state elected officials called for EMR’s facility to be shut down. The city of Camden suspended the company’s junkyard license at its shredder site earlier this month, ordering it to stop operating. EMR then sued the city over the suspension, arguing it was “groundless” and arguing it deprived the company of due process.

The residents’ lawsuit also accuses EMR of negligence for failing to adequately control odors and particulate emissions and adequately screen and remove batteries and other flammable substances from its materials. EMR has pointed to the proliferation of flammable lithium-ion batteries in consumer products as the cause of its fires.

Before the lawsuit can move forward as a class action suit, the court must certify the class, which the lawyers say could include up to thousands of residents in a roughly 1-mile radius of EMR’s facilities.

EMR USA’s CEO and general counsel did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.