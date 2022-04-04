John Legend honored at Grammys’ Black Music Collective event

As John Legend was honored for his musical achievements Saturday — the night before the Grammy Awards — the singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that has shaped him and the wider world of music.

Legend explained how Black music has set trends for listeners across the globe, speaking at the academy’s Black Music Collective event in Las Vegas, where he was given the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

“I’m proud to celebrate and honor and cultivate our music,” Legend said at the event held the night before the Grammy Awards.

“Black music is and has been the rhythm, the root, the inspiration, the innovation behind so much of the world’s popular music. It doesn’t exist without us,” he said.

The multi-Grammy winner applauded the efforts of the Black Music Collective, a group created in 2020 of prominent music industry leaders — including honorary chairs from Legend and producers Jimmy Jam and Quincy Jones — who are looking to find ways to drive Black representation and inclusion. The academy has been focused on amplifying Black voices after years of backlash regarding racial inequality.