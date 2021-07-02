Jazz, swag, and shortis: Philly celebrates Wawa Hoagie Day

Nothing says Fourth of July weekend like thousands of people standing in the rain to get free hoagies.

That was the scene at the National Constitution Center today on Independence Mall for Wawa Hoagie Day.

Jazz music flowed throughout the space as eager guests dressed in red, white, and blue stood in line waiting to receive their shorti.

Wawa associates from across the region started making over 15,000 hoagies at 5 a.m. Thursday. The first 5,000 hoagies were donated to Philabundance, with another 2,000 donated to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Over 920 Wawa stores across the country also donated thousands of hoagies to their local health care workers and first responders.